French Days iPhone: the best promotions available

FRENCH DAYS IPHONE. French Days are officially launched! Find the best prices available on the latest iPhones from Apple.

French Days are back! This highly anticipated promotional operation often allows you to find great price reductions on all kinds of tech products. Among the most sought-after references, we obviously find the iPhone. The Apple smartphone is often at the center of several promotions, even when its release is close.

This is particularly the case because the latest iPhone models are on sale alongside French Days. It is even possible to find the very latest iPhone 15 - released a few days ago - at an excellent price.

Due to the fact that it is very recent (released only a few days ago!), the new iPhone 15 does not yet benefit from price reductions. We will certainly have to wait until the next edition of French Days to hope to find promotions on the latest phone from Apple. However, it is always possible to fall for the recommended retail prices on various merchant sites.

The French Days 2023 allow us to observe numerous price drops on different products. The iPhone 14 is not completely excluded since this Apple smartphone has benefited from excellent promotions since its release at the end of 2022. It is thus possible to benefit from price reductions on the different iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 13 is still selling very well, particularly thanks to its A15 Bionic processor. The latter is excellent for managing your daily applications and launching the most resource-intensive games, while preserving your battery! The iPhone 13 is not left out in terms of its photography since it is still considered one of the masters in the field.

The iPhone 12 still benefits from nice promotions as part of French Days 2023. Although the latter is not the most recent model of Apple's smartphones, it still benefits from excellent performance today while being very affordable .

The French Days 2023 are hitting hard this year with new promotions on the iPhone 11. This model, still very popular for its many qualities, is currently available with several crossed out prices. Different merchants often sell off the base price of the iPhone 11, making it one of the best deals for Apple smartphones.

The French Days take place from September 26 to October 2, 2023 with numerous promotions on the iPhone. But this is not the only product affected by the event, several other items are affected by great promotions. Do not hesitate to consult our article dedicated to French Days to obtain more information on the event and discover other products that might interest you at a reduced price.