French children among Hamas hostages, the worst-case scenario envisaged

Matignon's services said that French children were probably among those kidnapped during the terrorist operation carried out by Hamas on October 7.

The attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 also affected French nationals. The abuses killed at least 10 people of nationality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Furthermore, it is likely that children are among the hundred people taken hostage.

Before the elected representatives of the Senate this Wednesday, the Prime Minister indicated that among the French people who disappeared on October 7 in the south of Israel were “several children probably kidnapped” by Hamas. “We are in constant contact with the families,” she assured, addressing “all (her) thoughts to the French community in Israel, which lives in anguish.”

The Prime Minister added: "Since Saturday, new monstrosities committed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have been discovered. In addition to rocket fire and kidnappings, including of the elderly and children, there has been a series of massacres. during a festival in eastern Gaza or in the kibbutzim of Beeri and Kfar Aza. Horror is the only word that can describe these terrorist attacks and our support must be total."

Hamas threatened to kill the hostages as soon as an unannounced airstrike by Israel took place on Gaza. The Israeli government's line is not to negotiate with Hamas.