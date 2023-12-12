Frédéric Beigbeder placed in police custody after a rape complaint

The writer Frédéric Beigbeder was summoned and placed in police custody this Tuesday. A preliminary investigation for rape is opened after a complaint from a young woman.

Frédéric Beigbeder was taken into police custody this Tuesday, December 12 at around 9 a.m. at the Pau police station (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), according to information from France Bleu Béarn Bigorre. A data confirmed by the public prosecutor, Rodolphe Jarry. The writer was summoned as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the Pau park for rape.

According to franceinfo, a complaint was filed this summer by a young woman against the writer. The latter claims to have had a first consensual sexual relationship with him, then a second non-consensual one the same night. The facts alleged against the 58-year-old director allegedly took place in a hotel room a few months ago.