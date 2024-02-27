François-Xavier Bellamy: what program for the European elections? What are the poll results?

François-Xavier Bellamy will lead the Republican list for the 2024 European elections. With two fundamental pillars for the right: immigration and European sovereignty.

Born in 1985, François-Xavier Bellamy first began literary studies before turning to philosophy. He joined the Ecole Normale Supérieure in 2005 and passed the philosophy aggregation in 2008. After two stints in ministerial offices, he left his position to teach in secondary schools and then in preparatory classes. In 2008 and 2014, he was elected and then re-elected as deputy mayor of Versailles in charge of youth, secondary and higher education, and employment. His term ends in 2020. In 2019, he was elected a member of the European Parliament and chaired the French delegation of the European People's Party (EPP). It was in 2023 that he became executive vice-president of the Republicans before leading, in 2024, the Republican list in the European elections on June 9.

The list of Republicans led by François Xavier Bellamy remains far behind with 8.5% of voting intentions. She even lost 0.5 points of voting intentions in one month. She is now overtaken by the list of Ecologists led by Marie Toussaint, also with 8.5% voting intentions. It is clear, for the moment, the relatively significant delay of the list led by François Xavier-Bellamy on the two announced tenors of the next Europeans, the National Rally and Renaissance, the presidential party.