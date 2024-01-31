François Bayrou Minister of National Education? “It would look good”

Is Amélie Oudéa Castéra too weakened to stay in government? Who should replace her if at all? The Bayrou hypothesis appeals to the majority.

“It would look great, and it would be a practical way to get out of Oudéa.” This confidence from a MoDem deputy to the Politico media sounds like a conspiracy, or a prayer, as the worries of the current Minister of National Education create embarrassment among the majority. It must be said that for several days, the hypothesis of a replacement for Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, entangled in controversies which make her inaudible, has been circulating.

She can count on the support of the Head of State, who is increasing the gestures of attention towards her, as reported by Le Parisien. But Emmanuel Macron knows that in politics the equation is not limited to personal parameters: if the desired reforms for national education can no longer be carried out without triggering waves of indignation, the response will require change at the head. of the ministry. The members of the government “still defend Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on principle, because without that, she is dead. But that does not prevent us from thinking about a plan B…”, whispered an advisor to the President of the Republic to Politico on Wednesday. And the latter also mentioned the name of François Bayrou.

Behind the scenes, therefore, the scenario of the return to government of the kingmaker of 2017 is discussed. “On the condition, of course, of being appointed Minister of State, so as not to be under the thumb of Gabriel Attal, whose appointment he fought,” writes Politico all the same, well informed of the sensitivities and the games of powers. If it is necessary to change the key elements, in any case, we will have to take advantage of the good window of opportunity: the announcement of the complete composition of the government lends itself to this, it should take place quickly. Another imperative: wait for the court decision concerning the president of MoDem, next Monday. A conviction would effectively exclude a return to the forefront.