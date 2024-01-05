François Bayrou is active behind the scenes to influence the reshuffle

While the ministerial reshuffle should be announced in the coming days or even hours, MoDem president François Bayrou is using his influence behind the scenes.

The ministerial reshuffle should take place in a few days, even a few hours, and speculation is rife to try to determine who will take the place of Élisabeth Borne, in particular. As the upheaval of the government prepares, the president of MoDem François Bayrou imposes his influence behind the scenes and gradually establishes himself as kingmaker. His role as evening visitor to the Élysée Palace is far from new. Already in May 2022, Emmanuel Macron had appointed Élisabeth Borne as Prime Minister, on his advice, when everything suggested that the head of state wanted to appoint Catherine Vautrin to this position.

François Bayrou knows the importance, for the President of the Republic, of his alliance with the MoDem. And all the more so in the current context: with a barely relative majority and the fragmentation of the presidential camp which was reinforced with the adoption of the immigration law, the Head of State is well aware of the weight that his ally history, the MoDem, weighs in the National Assembly and moving away from it would be a mistake. While the Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, is tipped to succeed Élisabeth Borne as Prime Minister, François Bayrou could come and reshuffle the cards. The president of the MoDem is not the biggest fan of the ex-Republican, former support of Nicolas Sarkozy and is instead pushing for the appointment of the Macronist Julien Denormandie, former Minister of Agriculture.