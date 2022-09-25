France top scorer: Giroud closing in on Henry

TOP SCORER FOR FRANCE TEAM. Scorer against Austria on Thursday, September 22, Olivier Giroud is getting closer to Thierry Henry.

[Updated September 25, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.] Back in the France team, Olivier Giroud has once again improved his mark in the French team's scorers' rankings after his magnificent header against Austria, Thursday September 22, on the occasion of the 5th day of the League of Nations. With 49 goals on the clock, the AC Milan striker is only two points behind Thierry Henry, the selection's top scorer for several years.

Asked about the public ovation for Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps praised his player, while remaining in his "place". "It's not up to me to interpret. Olivier deserves it, I'm very happy for him. He's had difficult periods at club and he's always performed well with us. If I call him, it's for that he scores goals. And he had many combinations."

In addition, even if it is not a question of the classification of the scorers, know that Antoine Griezmann, author of a cross victoriously taken over by Olivier Giroud against Austria this Thursday, delivered his 25th assist in the France team and thus equaled Thierry Henry as the best passer of the Blues in the 21st century.