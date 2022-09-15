France team: World Cup jersey unveiled, photos

FRENCH TEAM. A few weeks before the next World Cup, the jersey of the France team has been officially unveiled.

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 9:58 a.m.] As tradition before each major competition, the France team jersey for the next World Cup was officially unveiled this Thursday, September 15 by the equipment supplier Nike. The outfits do not present any big surprises and correspond to the "leaks" mentioned for several days.

The home jersey is sober with midnight blue and a gold logo, while the white breaks the codes a little more. "The French collection is a fusion of the heritage and the future of the country, writes the equipment manufacturer in its press release. The motif of the oak leaf and the olive branch of the home kit represents strength, solidarity and peace. Classic French design elements include a tricolor insert on the shorts, jacquard sock and cuff, and gold detailing.

"The graphics of the Away kit, inspired by the French Toile de Jouy, is composed of emblematic images of France and the Blues such as the rooster, the plants, the Arc de Triomphe and Clairefontaine" explains Nike.

The draw for the 2022 World Cup therefore placed the French team in Pool D. The list of teams in this fourth group for this World Cup is therefore as follows:

The France team will play its very first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against the intercontinental barrage, but we can already tell you what time and date, the complete schedule:

While waiting for the World Cup in Qatar which takes place from November 21 to December 18, the Blues will play six official matches in the Nations League where they are the defending champions. Four meetings will take place in June and the last two will take place in September before taking off for Qatar in December.

The Blues started preparation for the 2022 World Cup in March: a sluggish victory against Côte d'Ivoire and an offensive festival against South Africa before sinking in the League of Nations. Here are all the results of the France team:

Here is the ranking of the top scorer of the French football team with Thierry Henry still at the top of the hierarchy:

The jersey of the France team is changed during new competitions. The current jersey was used during Euro 2020, but will not be used for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to a site, Footy Headlines, the France team jersey for 2022 is already ready. The jersey is navy blue, with a simple round neck, with fine horizontal stripes. The FFF logo, number, logo of the Nike equipment supplier would be golden.

Here is the last composition of the list of 23 players of the French team by Didier Deschamps: