France - Switzerland: time, TV channel... Information from the Blues' second match at the Euro Handball

France faces Switzerland this Sunday, January 14 on the occasion of the second day of group A of the preliminary round of Euro handball 2024. The Blues can confirm their superb entry into contention against North Macedonia (39-29 ).

Thunderous start to the Euro for the French handball team. The Blues crushed North Macedonia at the opening of the competition four days ago (39-29). This good result obviously propelled them to the top of Group A in the preliminary round, tied on points with the host country, Germany. “For the Euro, we will be ready,” assured the coach of the France team Guillaume Gille who is certainly awaiting confirmation of the great success acquired during the first day.

Opposite, Switzerland took a severe correction against Germany by scoring only 14 small points. The Helvetians have conceded 27 and face France with their heads at the bottom of the bucket. But the Swiss could certainly rely on their last clash with the Tricolores in 2021 where they lost by a small goal (24-25).

The France - Switzerland match will begin this Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

It is Bein Sports 1 which will broadcast this meeting between France and Switzerland which counts for the second day of group A of the preliminary round of Euro 2024 handball.

Only MyCanal will broadcast the meeting in streaming. You must have a subscription to be able to watch this France - Switzerland.

France is favorite against Switzerland on sports betting sites. On Betclic, the Blues are at 1.05, the draw is at 16 and the Swiss victory is at 13. On Winamax, the French are at 1.04, the draw is at 21 and the Swiss victory is at 11.50.