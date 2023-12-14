France - Sweden: time, TV channel... Semi-final information

The French team plays its semi-final at the world handball championships this Friday evening.

Just one more step before the final. Once again, the French women's handball team is there and reached the last four without really being put in danger. During the quarter-final, the Blue largely dominated the Czechs and now await the Swedes, who fell to the Germans in the quarter-final. The two teams face each other this Friday evening in Herning (Denmark) for a place in the final.

Watch out for Sweden, still undefeated in this World Cup and who have had a truly impressive run since the start of the competition. But the Bleues are only two steps away from a new title of world champion, after 2013 and 2017 and hope, a few months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, to strike a big blow and appear as the big favorites . A move that the Swedes want to break, as Jenny Carlson explained. "Defense and counter-attack are France's strong points, we know that. But we have common qualities and defense is always a key for us too. They play physical at both ends of the pitch. It will be a physical match, with a lot of racing."

After a joint request from TF1 and beIN Sports, the semi-final will take place this Friday, December 15 at 9 p.m.

The semi-final of the World Handball Championships will be broadcast on TFX and beIN Sports.