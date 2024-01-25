France - Sweden: the Blues challenge the Swedes for a place in the final! TV broadcast, predictions... Match information

Make way for the final four of Euro 2024 handball for the Blues. This Friday, the France team faces Sweden to reach the final of the European Championship. TV channel, predictions... Discover all the information on this shock.

A reunion in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. Reigning European Champions, the Swedes eliminated the Blues in 2022 in the last four. This evening, the French team will try to take revenge on the most successful nation in the competition. The only undefeated team in the European Championship, France will play its fifth semi-final in a row since the arrival of Guillaume Gille at the head of the group. The coach will be able to rely on Nikola Karabatic, top scorer in the history of the Euro who finds himself five points shy of the 300-goal mark.

Before returning to Sweden with his players, Guillaume Gille returned to France's historic confrontation with a team it faced during the 12 major competitions (Euro, World Cup, Olympics): "A rivalry? I don't think so, it's a high-altitude clash for more than four seasons at this stage of the competition with very contrasting memories. In particular defeats which had hurt us. The contexts were also very different from today. Our team is very more stable, much more sure of its strengths and its game. Sweden has also progressed. Their consistency at international level in all major competitions proves their very high quality. We will have to deliver an enormous performance to leave them behind us, that's what concerns us rather than a possible rivalry, that's literature."

The kickoff of the Euro 2024 handball semi-final between France and Sweden is scheduled for Friday January 26 at 5:45 p.m. at the Lanxess-Arena in Cologne (Germany). The Macedonian duo composed of Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights to the European handball championship, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the clash between France and Sweden. The meeting will also be broadcast unencrypted on TMC.

If you want to watch the Euro 2024 semi-final between the Blues and the Swedes on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website. You can also create an account on MyTF1.

France: Samir Bellahcene, Charles Bolzinger and Rémi Desbonnet (Goalkeepers), Kentin Mahé and Nedim Remili (Center Half), Nikola Karabatic, Timothey N'Guessan and Elohim Prandi (Left Back), Dika Mem and Melvyn Richardson (Right Back), Hugo Descat and Dylan Nahi (Left Winger), Yanis Lenne, Valentin Porte and Benoit Kounkoud (Right Winger), Ludovic Fabregas, Luka Karabatic, Karl Konan and Nicolas Tournat (Pivot).

Suède : Andreas Palicka, Simon Möller et Tobias Thulin (Guardians), Felix Claar, Jim Gottfridsson et Jonathan Edvarsson (Demi-centre), Eric Johansson, Jonathan Carlsbogard et Karl Wallinius (Arrière gauche), Albin Lagergren et Lukas Sandell (Arrière droit) , Hampus Wanne and Lucas Pellas (Ailier gauche), Daniel Pettersson and Sebastian Karlsson (Ailier droit), Max Darj, Oscar Bergendahl and Andreas Nilsson (Pivot).