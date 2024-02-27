France – Spain: an unusual schedule for the Nations League final, the news

France faces Spain this Wednesday in the women's Nations League final.

The French women's team may be on the verge of winning their first international title. The Blues managed to escape the German trap on their lawn (2-1) thanks to goals from Diani and Karchaoui in the semi-final. Even if Spain appears as favorite, the Tricolores have a positive record with no defeat against the Iberians in 13 clashes. “We have to have this desire to look for something more,” said the Bleues coach after the semi-final.

Spain won the last World Cup and are favorites to win a second international title in a row. The players from Montserrat Tomé defeated the Netherlands in the semi-final with a big victory (3-0). But the Iberians have a considerable advantage since they will play in front of their home crowd in Seville.

For this meeting, the schedule is unusual. In fact, this February 28 is a public holiday in Andalusia, of which Seville is the capital. As a result, the Spanish Federation took the option of this 7 p.m. time, hoping to attract as many people as possible to the stadium, particularly families. To the detriment of broadcasters.

The match between France and Spain will start at 7 p.m. this Wednesday. The meeting will take place at La Cartuja in Seville.

It is W9 which will broadcast this final of the Women's Nations League between France and Spain. The Swede Tess Olofsson will be the referee of the match.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Spain. 6Play and MyCanal will also broadcast the match.

Hervé Renard will be without Sandy Baltimore who had to leave the group after an injury. The Katoto-Le Sommer duo should be renewed in attack. The probable XI of Les Bleues: Peyraud-Magnin - De Almeida, Lakrar, Mbock, Karchaoui - Diani, Henry, Geyoro, Bacha - Le Sommer, Katoto.

On the Roja side, Montserrat Tomé can count on its entire squad and should rely on its eleven type with the presence of the Ballon d'Or in midfield Aitana Bonmati. Spain's probable XI: Coll - Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona - Bonmati, Lopez, Hermoso - Del Castillo, Paralluelo, Caldentey.