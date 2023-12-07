France - South Korea: time, TV channel, predictions... Les Bleues match information

HANDBALL. The French women's team faces South Korea this Friday, December 8 on the second day of the main round of the 2023 World Handball World Cup. Les Bleues could get closer to the quarter-finals.

Les Bleues could take a huge step towards the quarter-finals this Friday if they beat South Korea. After a flawless performance since the start of the competition, Olivier Krumbholz's players are in second position in group C of the main round of this 2023 Women's Handball World Cup. They are tied on points with Norway which they will face in the last group match this Sunday.

For their part, the South Koreans no longer have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the competition. With only one victory since the start of this World Cup, Henrik Signell's players do not record any points in this group C of the main round. But one thing is certain, they will play liberated in this meeting which sounds like revenge after being beaten by these same French women on November 26 during the Tournoi de France (19-36).

The France - South Korea match will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, December 8. It will take place at the Trondheim Spektrum in Trondheim, Norway.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this Group C match of the main round of the Women's Handball World Championship between France and South Korea.

The meeting between France and South Korea will also be broadcast on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to watch the match.

On sports betting sites, France is obviously the favorite. On Betclic, the Blues are at 1.01, the draw is at 22 and the victory of South Korea is at 11.50. On Winamax, the French are at 1.01 while the draw is at 30 and the South Korean victory at 13.50.