France - South Africa: Dupont starts for the clash against the Springboks... Quarterly information

FRANCE - SOUTH AFRICA. Explosive quarter-final this Sunday where the XV of France with its returning captain Antoine Dupont will face South Africa at the Stade de France. A clash in perspective between two nations candidates for the world title. Discover all the information on this gala poster.

After Ireland - New Zealand this evening, a new gala poster at the Stade de France this Sunday where the French XV will face South Africa in the quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. A clash in perspective between the two great nations where Fabien Galthié will be able to count on his captain Antoine Dupont. Hit in the jaw and operated on, the scrum half will be present to face the Springboks. At a press conference, the French captain wanted to reassure about his state of health: "I feel very good. At the time, I did not know the seriousness of my injury. I took the time to come back, find the hope. My convalescence went well. I was able to go through the necessary stages, I had several weeks: I am at full capacity in my game, in my physical or technical means for Sunday. I really don't have I didn't feel any pressure from the staff. If I play, it's because I feel good. The lights are green. We respected the deadlines imposed from the start. The most important thing was my feeling, that I have no apprehension, that I do not play with the brake in my hand."

Facing the Springboks, Fabien Galthié will surely experience one of the most important encounters of his mandate at the head of the French XV: “We are going to play against an opponent who holds his title of world champion high, who beat the Lions British, who wins, who also inspired us a lot. We tried to understand their vision, their commitment, their desire to unify the nation. They carry a whole symbol of a country that we love, where I learned a lot also personally. Playing against this team in Paris at the Stade de France in a quarter-final, it's magnificent. It's wonderful. I'm aware of it. We're aware of it. For us the stakes, as from the start, it's simply playing rugby with pleasure, as a team, with ambition, the desire to take on this challenge as we have always done."

On the South African side, coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have made surprising changes to face Cameron Woki and his partners: stars Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard will start on the bench while Duane Vermeulen takes the place of Jasper Wiese. Surprising choices justified at press conference: "We selected the team which gives us the best chance of winning. On the choice of Cobus Reinach compared to Faf de Klerk, people would not have been surprised by one or the other. We think we need Duane Vermeulen but that doesn't mean he'll play in the semifinals."

The quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between France and South Africa is scheduled to kick off on Sunday October 15 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (France). New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe will be tasked with hosting the clash.

Holder of TV rights for the Rugby World Cup, TF1 will broadcast the gala poster between the French XV and the Springboks.

If you want to watch the quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between France and South Africa on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to create an account on MyTF1.

Liverpool: Ramos - Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey - Jalibert (o), Dupont (cap.) (m), - Ollivon, Alldritt, Jelonch - Flament, Woki - Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Afrique du Sud: Willemse, Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe - Libbok (o), Reinach (m) - Vermeulen, Du Toit, Kolisi (cap) - Mostert, Etzebeth - Malherbe, Mbonambi, Kitshoff.