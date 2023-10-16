France – Scotland: Kylian Mbappé preserved? Information from the match against the Scots

FRANCE - SCOTLAND. Already qualified for Euro 2024, the France team faces Scotland this Tuesday evening in a friendly match in Lille. Time, TV channel... Discover all the information on the meeting.

Qualification for Euro 2024 in hand since Friday after a victory in the Netherlands (1-2), the France team hosts Scotland this Tuesday evening for a friendly match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille. With the Rugby World Cup and preparatory work for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the Blues will not return to the Stade de France until September 2024. For this poster, Kylian Mbappé should be able to count on his captain Kylian Mbappé. Preserved on Sunday during collective training in which he did not take part, the striker should apply for a starting place to face Scott McTominay and his compatriots this Tuesday as confirmed by Didier Deschamps: “He is available! They all have busy schedules. I have no pressure. It has already happened that some clubs send messages without putting pressure. I take into account the situation of the players. I will decide tomorrow. Kylian is well and is available, with a smile and in great shape."

On the Scottish side, the Tartan Army also validated its ticket for Germany at the next European Championship by taking advantage of Spain's success against Norway. While Steve Clarke is expected to start one of his best players McTominay, Andrew Robertson returned to Liverpool after suffering a shoulder injury last Thursday. At a press conference, the Scotland coach did not fail to salute the qualification of his men while calling on the Scots to come and encourage them before saying a few words on the friendly poster against the Blues: "I am not not sure Germany is ready to show off to five million Scots. It seems like everyone you talk to will be in Germany next summer. I'm sure it won't be five million, but we'll definitely take a big crowd. We want to go there and we want to do well in the tournament. How successful is it for Scotland? They will probably be the first Scottish national team to come out of a group stage at a major competition. That's a big crowd. "So it's something we can aspire to in the future, but there are a lot of steps to take before we get there. Against the Blues, we're going to fight and play like we know how."

The friendly match between the French team and Scotland is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday October 17 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille (France). The German Tobias Stieler will be responsible for refereeing the match.

Holder of the TV rights to the Blues matches, TF1 will broadcast the poster between France and Scotland.

If you want to watch the friendly match between the France team and the Scots on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to create an account on MYTF1.

France: Maignan (G) - Clauss, Pavard, Conate, T. Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouameni, Camavinga - Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Écosse : Gunn (G) - Robertson, McKenna, Hendry, Porteous, Hickey - Christie, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn - Dykes.