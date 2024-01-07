France's best chance of a medal at the Olympics eats McDonald's and Nutella

One of the French references admitted that she sometimes lets herself be tempted by some food pleasures.

Several times European indoor champion, European champion, world indoor and outdoor champion, second at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 then in Tokyo in 2021... If an athlete raises hopes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it’s him. Kévin Mayer already has an extraordinary track record and is raising a lot of expectations for the decathlon next summer.

In his discipline and in athletics in general, Kévin Mayer is already considered a legend. But the fact of not having won Olympic gold still detracts from him. In Paris, at home, he hopes to remedy this anomaly. The Frenchman will arrive in 2024 with a single ambition, that of making the Marseillaise resound at the Stade de France.

The Paris region is already preparing for this deadline. He obviously works very hard every day. But he does allow himself some deviations in terms of food. Kévin Mayer is a gourmand, especially when it comes to eating fat. “I love eating fatty things, Nutella, hamburgers at McDonald’s… I know it can harm performance, but it’s still a great pleasure,” the French athlete told France at the time. Olympic.

So far, this has not stopped Kévin Mayer from being extremely efficient. But be careful, this type of temptation, even minimal, can make a difference at a very high level. Kylian Mbappé in football, LeBron James in basketball or Novak Djokovic in tennis, are known for their obsession with healthy food and a healthy lifestyle. Until the special diet which allowed the last one to stay at the top for years. “The King” was in the Western Conference finals this season in the NBA and “Nole” won two Grand Slams (the Australian Open and Roland-Garros). Should the Valentinois take inspiration from this to get out of second place and move into first position? Rest assured: at this stage, he still remains very well balanced at 1.86 m and 83 kg.

But unfortunately, for several weeks and even several months, Kévin Mayer's health has been playing tricks on him. A connection with his diet? No, not really, but his physical strain put to the test in the decathlon is not doing him any favors and the former world champion has not yet achieved the minimum requirements to be able to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. There is no danger at the moment, the Frenchman has arranged to meet in March. "Frankly, it's quite comfortable to say that I have three months. And March, it's very early in the season, it will have no impact on the Olympics themselves. I'm quite calm with this choice ” rather than “rushing to the first decathlon that comes along.”