France - Norway: time, channel, predictions... Information from the World Handball Final

HANDBALL. The big day has arrived ! The France team faces Norway in the final of the 2023 Women's Handball World Championship.

After an impressive run, France more than logically finds itself in the final of this 2023 Women's Handball World Cup. The Blues have won their eight matches since the start of the competition and continue to impress like in the semi-final where they crushed Sweden (37-28). “We are in a great dynamic. They have understood the importance of discipline. We are going to play a superb final!” assured the French coach, Olivier Krumbholz.

And this final will pit them against one of the tournament organizers, Norway. But this last match will take place in Denmark, which the Norwegians beat in the semi-final after a crazy match which came down to one goal after an overtime session (29-28). Porir Hergeirsson's players will certainly have in mind the last meeting of the main round in this World Cup where the Blue won by a small goal (24-23).

The France - Norway match will begin at 7 p.m. this Sunday, December 17. It will take place at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark.

Two channels will broadcast this final of the Women's Handball World Cup between France and Norway. Indeed, TF1 and Bein Sports 3 will broadcast the match.

Two streaming broadcasts will also be available to follow this France - Norway. MyTf1 and MyCanal will also broadcast this highly anticipated final.

The Norwegians are the favorites for this final against France on sports betting sites. On Betclic, they are at 1.85, the draw is at 8 and the French victory is at 2.40. Winamax offers the same odds except for Norway which is 1.86.