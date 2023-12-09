France - Norway: channel, time, predictions... News from the World Handball World Cup clash

HANDBALL. The French women's handball team concludes this main round of the 2023 World Cup with a shock against one of the organizing countries, Norway. First place in Group 2 is at stake.

The French team has officially qualified for the quarter-finals of this 2023 World Handball Championship since this Friday after its fifth success in the competition against South Korea (32-22). This clash with the Norwegians will be an opportunity for the Blues to test themselves for the first time after having encountered rather modest opponents so far and to aim for first place in group 2. "Without insulting anyone, the Norway, it’s going to be on another level compared to our previous opponents,” said Laura Flippes.

The Scandinavians, for their part, also performed flawlessly in this World Cup and will also be put to the test of a tougher team this Sunday. The Norwegians have additional pressure because they play in front of their public who expect a lot from them. They are the favorites for this World Cup and a second place would almost sound like a failure.

The France – Norway match will start at 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, December 10. It will take place at the Trondheim Spektrum in Trondheim, Norway.

Bein Sports 3 and TFX will broadcast this meeting between France and Norway. This is the third day of group 2 of the World Handball Championship.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Norway. MyTf1 and MyCanal will also broadcast the meeting on their digital platforms.

On sports betting sites, the Norwegians are the favorites for this clash. They are at 1.45 on Betclic, the draw is at 7.75 and the victory of the Bleues at 3.90. On Winamax Norway is at 1.40, the draw is at 10 and the Blues are at 3.45.