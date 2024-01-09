France – North Macedonia: start of the Euro for the Blues! Time, channel... News

This Wednesday, the French team enters the competition for Euro 2024 handball where the Blues face North Macedonia in Düsseldorf.

This Wednesday, January 10, the French handball team enters the competition for the 2024 European Championship (January 10-28), a competition that the Blues have not won for ten years. Opposed to Macedonia, the Blues challenge the most “affordable” nation in the group. Before arriving in Germany where the Euro is taking place, Guillaume Gille's players prepared perfectly for the meeting with great successes against Tunisia (35-26) and Brazil (37-28). For her debut at the end of the afternoon, Dika Mem and her partners will have an unusual experience. In fact, they go to the Düsseldorf stadium, with a capacity of 55,000 seats.

After the victory against Brazil on Saturday January 6, the coach of the France team did not hide from our colleagues at L'Equipe his desire and determination at the idea of ​​competing in this European championship across the Rhine: "It's going to be a Euro of all superlatives. In Germany, in a country that has meant a lot to me as a player, it's also a special relationship that I have with this culture, the Germans. It's also that makes the competition interesting, we are in Germany's part of the table, we will find ourselves with some colors that I know well and flags which will fly a little more than usual around us. But That’s also why it’s going to be fun.”

The kickoff of the French entry into the 2024 European Championship against North Macedonia is scheduled for Wednesday July 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Merkur-Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf (Germany). The Swedish duo of Mirza Kurtagic and Mattias Wetterwik will be on the whistle.

Almost the entire owner of the European handball championship which takes place in Germany, BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting between the Blues and North Macedonia.

If you want to watch the French team's debut at Euro 2024 against North Macedonia on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website.

France: Desbonnet (Goalkeeper), Nahi (Left Winger), Nguessan (Left Back), Mem (Right Back), Porte (Right Winger), Fabregas (Pivot).

North Macedonia: Tomovski (Goalkeeper), Manaskov (Left Winger), Taleski (Left Back), Serafimov (Right Back), Georgievski (Right Winger), Pesevski (Pivot)