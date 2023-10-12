France - Netherlands: time, TV channel... Match information

Victorious in its five matches in these Euro 2024 qualifiers, the France team can validate its ticket for Germany in the event of success in the Netherlands. Follow the meeting live and with commentary from 8:45 p.m. on the website linternaute.com.

“It’s a match that gives us the opportunity to achieve our goal.” In front of the press, Didier Deschamps immediately raised the stakes of the match of the day. By traveling to the Netherlands, the Blues can qualify for Euro 2024 and relieve themselves of a burden for the months to come. For this, a victory will be enough for Mbappé and others to ensure their place on the train to Germany, host of the next edition of the continental competition. A result entirely within their reach, they who have so far shown themselves to be impeccable in their qualification process with five successes in as many matches.

A great series that the former Monaco and OM technician will be keen to extend. However, he will have to adapt to circumstances and in particular the numerous defections within the French rearguard. Pillar of the defensive axis, Upamecano is absent as are Saliba, Koundé and Disasi. Also, the coach must make do with the resources available and should associate Konaté, returning from injury, and Lucas Hernandez, more accustomed to playing on the left with Paris Saint-Germain. A unique pair of which we expect to see the complementarity and the capacity to reassure a collective which shines by its impermeability with five qualifying matches without conceding a goal. In addition to this experimental axis, Deschamps decided to trust Clauss on the right flank, preferred to Pavard whom he judged to have the "most difficulty" in this position.

If the defensive field required some adjustments, this will not be the case elsewhere since the coach can count on his strengths. Less successful and not at his best physically, Mbappé will lead the French attack well and will be able to rely on Griezmann but also Coman and Kolo Muani. With this quartet, Deschamps relies on percussion and speed to undermine the decimated Dutch.

Already deprived of several important elements during the match at the Stade de France (0-4), the Netherlands are approaching this second shock with an even greater handicap. Thus, Gakpo, Depay, De Jong and De Ligt will be missing, two of the best attackers in the country, the metronome of its midfield and its base in defense. To these packages are added those of goalkeepers Flekken and Bijlow, defenders Botman, Malacia and Timber and midfielders Berghuis, Lang and Koopmeiners. Enough to give you a headache before facing the vice-world champions. However, the Dutch coach refuses to leave in defeat. “France is the favorite but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to win,” he tried to convince at a press conference, saying he had come up with a plan to surprise the French.

“We will have another approach, but we will try to win,” echoed Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch defender outlined the procedure to follow for him and his teammates, expressing the Batavians' desire to close the spaces as best as possible and to position themselves well to leave no opening for the swift opposing attackers. Above all, the Liverpool player hopes that he and his partners will be able to show the same concentration and the same state of mind as in 2018 when they dominated the Blues in Rotterdam after a match that he described as “perfect ". The Dutch will also have their arguments, starting with Xavi Simons. Shining with Leipzig (3 goals and 4 assists in the Bundesliga), the player on loan from PSG has everything to wreak havoc and bring danger.

His influence will be essential in the fate of the match for the Oranjes in the fight to secure second qualifying place in the group, with Greece, where they will go in three days for a much more decisive match. For their part, the French will want to get this over with as quickly as possible and be able to think about the German summer as soon as possible.

The match counting for the Euro 2024 qualifiers between the Netherlands and France will take place from 8:45 p.m., at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, in Amsterdam.

The match between the Netherlands and France will be broadcast live on TF1.

The meeting between Ronald Koeman's Netherlands and Didier Deschamps' France will be available in streaming on the MyTF1 platform.

BetClic: Netherlands: 3.10 / Draw: 3.50 / France: 2.25

Parions Sport: Netherlands: 3.20 / Draw: 3.40 / France: 2.30

Winamax: Netherlands: 3.25 / Draw: 3.40 / France: 2.30

Pays-Bas : Verbruggen – Geertruida, Van Dijk (cap.), Aké – Dumfries, De Roon, Blind – Simons – Malen, Weghorst.

France: Maignan - Clauss, Conate, T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez - Chouameni, Rabiot - Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe - Kolo Muani.