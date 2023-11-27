France - Mali: the Bleuets are aiming for the U17 World Cup final! Time, channel, match information...

The French team is one game away from the Under-17 World Cup final. This Tuesday, the Bleuets face Mali in the semi-final.

Step by step, the Bleuets are getting closer to the final. After 3rd place at the 2019 U17 World Cup, acquired by a generation led by Kalimuendo, Mbuku and Aouchiche in particular, the French team wants to reach the top step of the podium. France only won this U17 World Cup in 2001: Florent Sinama-Pongolle wore the tricolors and scored 9 goals during the competition. This year, France is not the most prolific team, but has shown pragmatism to reach these semi-finals: the players of coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi have still not conceded a goal in this World Cup.

The Bleuets eliminated Senegal in the round of 16, on penalties after a goalless draw. Then, in the quarter-final, they defeated Uzbekistan in a trap match which almost proved fatal to them (1-0). The Uzbeks had knocked out England in the previous round, and came close to repeating the feat. But an Uzbek goal canceled for a slight offside then a liberating goal from Ismael Bouneb (83rd) sent the France team to the semi-finals. It is Mali who awaits them there, a team which had also beaten Uzbekistan 3-0 in the group stage.

In the quarter-final, Mali beat Morocco 1-0, thanks to a goal from Ibrahim Diarra in the 81st minute. The striker said after the match: "Morocco is a very solid team, grouped in a low block, and which concedes very few goals. But with the instructions of the coaches, we were able to break the block and we took advantage of this victory. Now, thank God, we will prepare for the semi-final like the other matches." And when a journalist tells him that it is France that is waiting for the Aiglonnets, he retorts: "Yes, that's normal. We too are Mali." The Bleuets have been warned.

The France-Mali match will kick off this Tuesday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. (French time) at the Manahan Stadium in Java, Indonesia.

The France-Mali match will be broadcast live on La Chaine L'Equipe and on FIFA. It will be commented live on this page.

The official lineups have not yet been announced, here are the probable lineups: