France - Italy: time, channel, streaming... Match info

FRANCE - ITALY. Find out all the information about this Euro 2022 basketball quarter-final between France and Italy, which is being played this Wednesday, September 14 at 5:15 p.m.

The France team must be very happy to play this quarter-final of this Euro 2022 basketball. Indeed, the adventure could have, even should have stopped in the round of 16 but a miracle happened. Led by two points in the last seconds of their round of 16 against Turkey, France managed to snatch an extension thanks to an offensive rebound combined with a dunk for Rudy Gobert. In the end, the Blues won in overtime (87-86) and joined the quarters. "It's probably the craziest scenario I've experienced with the Blues [...] The end is a miracle," said Vincent Collet after the round of 16.

Opposite Italy created the big surprise of these round of 16 by eliminating Serbia from Jokic (94-86) despite the 32 points of the great Serbian pivot. The Italians were the last to qualify in Group C and surprised in the final phase and could hinder the Blues who fail to be consistent over a whole match. After the game against the Serbs, Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco made the heat in the mixed zone: "You know that I just celebrated the victory with Giannis Antetokounmpo?! I passed him in the corridor, I jumped on his neck I jumped so high because he's so tall. I don't think he recognized me at first."

The France - Italy match will start this Wednesday, September 14 at 5:15 p.m. It will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

France - Italy will be broadcast as since the start of the competition exclusively on Canal antennas.

To watch the match via an internet streaming link, you must connect to the MyCanal platform which exclusively broadcasts the match counting for the Eurobasket.

For three games now, Vincent Collet seems to have found his five major and he should renew it for this France - Italy. Here is the probable composition of the Blues: Albicy, Fournier, Tarpey, Yabusele, Gobert.

Opposite Italy should also rely on the same starting five as in their incredible victory against Serbia. Here is the probable composition: Spissu, Tonut, Fontecchio, Polonara, Melli.