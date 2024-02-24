France - Italy: channel, lineups, predictions... all the match information

For the 3rd day of the 6 Nations Tournament, Charles Ollivon's France welcomes Italy to the Pierre-Mauroy stadium with the aim of a second success.

After a one-week break, the 6 Nations Tournament is back! In Lille, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, France must improve, against Italy, the hard-fought success in Scotland (16-20). For this meeting against the Transalpins, the XV of France will have a new captain in the person of Charles Ollivon. Toulon's third row takes over the armband left by Grégory Alldritt, victim of a deep cut in one thigh.

In redemption mode following the disappointment linked to the World Cup, the French XV still “needs confidence” for Louis Bielle-Biarrey: “We want to reassure ourselves and show that we can produce great offensive sequences. This will be one of the objectives for Sunday against Italy. We have to regain confidence. That will come through good matches, or victories like the one we won at Murrayfield, where it was not at all easy to win. And I think that little by little, we will regain confidence in our game, in our system, in our defense, in our touch."

During the World Cup, France crushed its Italian rival (60-7). The Quesada gang, who took over from Crowley, remains on two consecutive losses at the start of the 6 Nations Tournament against England (24-27) and Ireland (36-0). For the winger of the XV of France, the Blues must rely on the success of the World Cup to approach this new meeting. "It remains a great memory. We took the match from the right end, and so it went very well. That's why we can rely on that to prepare for Sunday's deadline. We had put all the ingredients in place, in the fight and in the game. We know that it will happen. It will not be an easy match, but we can make it easy. If we put all the ingredients in, if we are good at the basics of our rugby, we will be able to reproduce certain things."

As part of this 3rd day, the 6 Nations Tournament offers a meeting between two neighbors of the Alps: France - Italy. This part will kick off at 4:00 p.m., by Mr. Ridley (ENG).

As is the case with all posters for the 6 Nations Tournament, you will have one and only choice to see this France - Italy. This poster will be broadcast by France Télévisions. You will therefore have to tune into France 2.

To follow France - Italy streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of registering for the france.tv platform. Subsequently, you will be able to join France 2.