France - Ireland: time, TV channel, lineups... Information from the first match of the VI Nations tournament

France faces Ireland this Friday February 2 on the first day of the VI Nations tournament.

France is returning to the rugby fields after its disillusionment during the 2023 World Cup at home. On October 15, 2023, the Blues left the competition in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a narrow defeat against South Africa (28-29). But to forget this cruel adventure, Fabien Galthié's players would certainly like to achieve the Grand Slam as in 2022. "We made strategic choices to have the strongest possible French team", declared the coach of the Tricolores before this big meeting.

Opposite, Ireland must also recover after a disappointing World Cup. The XV du Trèfle was eliminated in the quarter-finals against New Zealand (24-28). And like the Blues, the Irish have the ideal opportunity to wash away the insult of the last World Cup by achieving a Grand Slam during this VI Nations tournament like last year when they succeeded their evening opponent. “The French XV are a fantastic team,” said Andy Farrell.

The France - Ireland match will start at 9 p.m. this Friday February 2. It will take place at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille.

France 2 will broadcast this meeting between France and Ireland. The referee of the match is well known as it will be the Englishman Karl Dickson.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Ireland. France.TV and MyCanal will also broadcast this match on their digital platform.

The lineups for this first match of the VI Nations tournament have been revealed. Compared to the World Cup, some changes were made on the Blues side such as the tenure of Yoram Moefana who replaces Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Paul Gabrillagues in place of Cameron Woki. The French starting XV: Penaud, Danty, Fickou, Moefana (o) Jalibert (m) Lucu; Ollivon, Alldritt (cap), Cros; Willemse, Gabrillagues; Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Opposite, Andy Farrell has decided to trust Jack Crowley who will have the difficult task of succeeding the newly retired Johny Sexton at the opening. Calvin Nash will be on the wing in the absence of Mack Hansen and Jimmy O'Brien. Irish XV: Keenan - Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe - (o) Crowley, (m) Gibson-Park - Van der Flier, Doris, O'Mahony (cap) - Beirne, McCarthy - Furlong, Sheehan, Porter.

The Blues are the favorites of this France - Ireland on sports betting sites. On Betclic they are at 1.58, the draw is at 20 and the Irish victory is at 2.75. On Winamax, the Tricolores are at 1.55, the draw is at 25 and the XV de la Trèfle is also at 2.75.