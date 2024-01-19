France - Iceland: time, TV channel... Blues match information

Second match of the main round for the Blues who face Ireland.

After having perfectly managed the first match of the main round against Croatia, France now takes on Iceland to move a little closer to the semi-finals of this men's European championship. A delicate encounter against a well-known opponent. The Blues have faced the Icelanders 19 times for a record of 11 wins, 5 defeats and 3 draws.

But be careful, the last confrontation between the two nations dates back to the second match of the group stage of Euro 2022 with a fairly dry defeat 29-21. Good news all the same, Iceland no longer seems to be the same team of recent years since the Icelanders are in last place in the group in this main round after their defeat against Germany 26-24.

The match between France and Iceland will be the first match of the day and will start at 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast on beIN Sports 2, but will also benefit from unencrypted broadcasting with TMC.