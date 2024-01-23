France - Hungary: time, TV channel... Match information

The French team finishes its main round against Hungary before its semi-final on Friday.

Last match of the main round of the men's handball Euro for the France team which faces Hungary. The Blues, already qualified for the semi-finals and even assured of finishing in first place in the group, are approaching this match with a certain relaxation, but a desire to do well so as not to lose the rhythm before the semi-final scheduled for Friday evening against Sweden.

On the FFH website, Erik Mathé gave some information on this Hungarian team, perhaps a little too inexperienced, but still dangerous. “With its power and its strength, its long shots, its big pivots, it is really a very dangerous team. It lacks experience at the highest level of competitions. In recent years, this team has been moving up the hierarchy and which , undoubtedly one day, will pose many more problems for the biggest teams in the world. Wednesday evening, our desire will be to remain undefeated and to cultivate our dynamic. And in this alternation, with the rhythm of training-match-training-match... the matches are enough to keep the rhythm."

The meeting between France and Hungary will begin at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, January 24

As with all matches, the meeting will be broadcast on beIN Sports.