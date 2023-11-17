France - Gibraltar: lineups, time, TV channel... Match information

France, already qualified for Euro 2024, welcomes the Gibraltar team this Saturday, November 18, on the occasion of the 9th day of the qualifying phase for the next European Nations Championship.

The French team is having a perfect qualifying campaign so far with six victories in as many matches played. The Blues, already qualified, can continue this superb series and ensure their top seed status for the next Euro 2024. "They know that it is an important match for the list of 23. The playing time they will have available, they have every interest in being as efficient as possible. They know very well,” declared Didier Deschamps at a press conference.

Opposite, the modest Gibraltar team has not been able to do so since the start of this qualifying campaign with six defeats in six matches. The 198th FIFA nation has still not opened its account and has conceded 21 goals. This meeting remains, despite everything, a great celebration for the nation located in the south of the Iberian Peninsula. "We are not afraid. We have respect for France, it's different," said Gibraltarian coach Julio Ribas.

The France – Gibraltar match will start at 8:45 p.m. this Saturday, November 18. It will take place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this meeting between France and Gibraltar. The Englishman John Brooks will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Gibraltar. MyTf1 and MyCanal will also broadcast the match of the 9th day of group B of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.

Didier Deschamps could make several changes for this meeting and in particular launch Warren Zaire-Emery in midfield and make him the youngest French player to start with the A for more than a century at the age of 17, 8 month and 10 days. The probable starting XI of the French: Maignan - Clauss, Todibo, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Zaire-Emery, Rabiot - Coman, M.Thuram, Mbappé.

Here is the probable line-up of the Gibraltarians: Coleing - Sergeant, Chipolina (c), Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto - Ronan, Walker, Pozo, El Hmidi - De Barr.

The French team is obviously the huge favorite for this clash against Gibraltar on sports betting sites. On Winamax it is at 1.01, the draw is at 75 and the victory of the Rouge et Blanc is at 200. On Parionssport, the Bleus are at 1.01, the draw is at 25 and the victory of Gibraltar is at 50.