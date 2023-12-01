France - Germany: time, TV channel, composition... Information from the U17 World Cup final

The France U17 team faces Germany U17 this Saturday, December 2 in the final of the Under-17 World Cup. Discover all the information in this poster.

After a flawless performance during the group stage of this U17 World Cup, the Bleuets struggled to reach the semi-finals of the competition. Indeed, Senegal had pushed the French to penalties but the latter managed to escape to then face Mali. Here again, Jean-Luc Vannuchi's men were put in difficulty but ended up winning by overturning the match (2-1). “It’s going to make a great final,” assures the coach of the France U17 team.

For its part, Germany is experiencing a course almost similar to that of their opponents today. Indeed, the Germans wandered through their group stage but reached the final via a penalty shootout against Argentina. In the quarter-final, a penalty gave victory to the men of Christian Wück who assured that there was “not much to analyze” against a team they already know well.

The France – Germany match will begin at 1 p.m. this Saturday, December 2. It will take place at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.

It is the Chaîne l'Équipe which will broadcast this final of the U17 World Cup between France and Germany. Norwegian referee Espen Eskås will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Germany. Indeed, the Team website will also broadcast the meeting as well as MyCanal.

Jean-Luc Vannuchi should not upset his starting lineup during this U17 World Cup final. Saïmon Bouabré could return to the group after having to withdraw from the semi-final due to knee pain. The probable composition of Bleuets: Argney - Titi, Sanda, Meupiyou, Sadi - Amougou - Gomis, Bouneb, Sylla, Sangui - Lambourde.

On the German side, Christian Wück should not change a team that wins by renewing the same starting lineup that barely got rid of Argentina in the semi-final. The Germans' probable XI: Heide - Jeltsch, Hennig, Odugu, Da Silva Moreira - Harchaoui, Darvich, Osawe - Brunner, Moerstedt, Yalcinkaya.