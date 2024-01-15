France - Germany: the Blues face the host country in a decisive match! Predictions, TV broadcast... Information

After an inaugural victory against North Macedonia and a draw against Switzerland on Sunday, the French handball team challenges the host country of Euro 2024, Germany, this Tuesday evening. Decisive match for the Blues who are playing their qualification for the main round... Poster information.

Decisive match for the Blues! After a good start to this Euro last Wednesday against North Macedonia (39-29), the Blues did not go far from the "disappointment" this Sunday. Opposed to Switzerland, the French team dominated the entire match before finally conceding the draw (26-26). Assistant coach to coach Guillaume Gille, Erick Mathé expects a start from the Mannschaft after winning the last confrontation during the quarter-final at the World Cup in Poland (35-28): “This team is stable in what it offers and they benefit from additional enthusiasm by playing this Euro at home. The defense is compact and solid in front of their goalkeeper Andreas Wolff. With the series of defeats against us, I think that the Germans' aggressiveness cursor will rise further : they say to themselves that perhaps this is the moment. It is up to us to demonstrate that our performance against Switzerland was not our true face. Because if we talk about Germany, we must also look in front of our door and imagine the behavior of our team on Tuesday evening."

After the draw against Switzerland, Ludovic Fabregas returned to the French poor performance, looking ahead to the "final" against Germany in this preliminary round: "Not having won this match is a little blow to our morale . We still have our destiny in our hands against Germany but it's a real wake-up call. It could be a wake-up call, and if it launches us even better into this Euro, so much the better. But if it's the start of something that creaks a little, that would be damaging." For this last group match, Guillaume Gille will do without three new players as in the first two matches.

The French handball team's final match in the preliminary round between the host country, Germany, kicks off on Tuesday January 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

Almost exclusive holder of the TV rights to the European handball championship, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the poster against Germany. TFX will also broadcast the match free-to-air.

If you want to watch the last meeting of the Blues in the preliminary round of Euro 2024 handball against Germany on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website, or create yourself an account on MyTF1.

France: R.Desbonnet, C.Bolzinger and S.Bellahcene (Goalkeeper), V.Porte, Y.Lenne and B.Kounkoud (Right Winger), D.Mem and M.Richardson (Right Back), N.Remili and K .Mahé (Center Half), T.N'Guessan, N.Karabatic and E.Prandi (Left Back), H.Descat and D.Nahi (Left Winger), L.Fabregas, L.Karabatic, K.Konan and N.Tournat (Pivot).

Germany: A.Wolff and D.Späth (Goalkeeper), T.Kastening (Right Winger), R.Uscins, K.Häfner and C.Steinert (Right Back), N.Lichtlein, J.Knorr and P.Weber (Midback -center), S.Heymann, J.Köster, M.Hanne (Left Back), R.Dahmke and L.Mertens (Left Winger), J.Golla, J.Fischer and J.Kohlbacher (Pivot).