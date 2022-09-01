France - Germany: schedules, line-ups... Match info

FRANCE - GERMANY. The Blues are embarking on this Euro 2022 with an opposition against Germany in this group B. Find out all the information from this meeting.

France begins its Euro basketball 2022 by facing the Germans, on their land. A difficult match at the start of the competition for the Blues who were placed in the group of death with the Lithuanians or the Slovenes who are two serious candidates for the final title. It is for this reason that the French team trained by Vincent Collet must continue on the good dynamics of the last Olympic Games and a beautiful silver medal and start this new competition in the right direction.

Opposite Germany will also be keen to start this Euro basketball tournament well which is disputed, as far as group B is concerned, on its land in front of its public. The Mannschaft, led by Houston Rockets player Dennis Schröder, must return to a medal because it has not had this privilege since 2005. Gordon Herbert's team will be able to rely on solid preparation and a significant victory against one of the favorites of the competition, Slovenia (90-71).

The France - Germany match will start at 8:30 p.m. It will take place at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

The France - Germany match will be broadcast on the new Canal channel, Canal Sport 360.

For this France - Germany, Vincent Collet should rely on this five: Thomas Heurtel - Evan Fournier - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - Guerschon Yabusele - Rudy Gobert. As for the Blues, Nicolas Batum and Nando De Colo will not compete in this competition.

Opposite Gordon Herbert's Germany will probably be made up of this five at kick-off: Dennis Schröder - Nick Weiler-Babb - Franz Wagner - Johannes Voigtmann - Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann. Note that the Mannschaft will be deprived of Moe Wagner, Daniel Theis and Maxi Kleber.