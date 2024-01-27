France - Denmark: a dream poster in the Euro final! TV broadcast, predictions... Shock information

Make way for the Danish ogre for the Blues in the Euro 2024 handball final this Sunday. After having barely eliminated Sweden in the semi-final, the French team challenges Mikkel Hansen and his compatriots in a shock. TV channel, predictions... Discover all the information on the final.

Narrowly qualified for the final of the 2024 European handball championship after a success in overtime against Sweden (34-30), the French team challenges Denmark this Sunday. Between 2011 and 2023, the two great handball nations have faced each other five times in the final of an international competition. A habit of finding the band at Mikkel Hansen. After Elohim Prandi's historic shot against Sweden to snatch extra time in the semi-finals, Sweden lodged a complaint with the EHF concerning the disputed position of the French player's feet. In a press release published this Saturday morning, the European committee reiterated its support for the arbitrators who remain the sole decision-makers. The Blues are therefore well qualified for the final where they will meet Denmark, winner of Germany, the host country (29-26).

This evening, the Blues have the opportunity to win a fourth title on the European scene, the first since 2014. This final on the continent will be the last for Nikola Karabatic who is retiring after the Paris Olympics this summer. Assistant to Guillaume Gille, Erick Mathé gave his impressions on the Danish selection: "The Danish team will present itself in a configuration very close to its squad from last year's World Cup, with one exception, and not the least, with the presence of Emil Nielsen who replaces Kevin Möller. The backs Pytlik and Gidsel are used a lot and perhaps, at the end of the competition, like last year with Lauge Schmidt and Mensah, we should expect rotations . Concerning the state of freshness of the two teams, between the scheduling of the semi-finals and the extent of the playing time, I cannot say which team will benefit. Concerning us, we had a significant emotional expenditure that We need to evacuate as quickly as possible to be ready for the final.”

For this last meeting of Euro 2024, Melvyn Richardson is uncertain. In fact, the right-back had to leave his partners to join his partner where they are awaiting a happy event in the coming hours. Faced with the absence of his player, Guillaume Gille could leave the keys to the French attack to Kentin Mahé and Nedim Remili could play right back alongside Dika Mem.

The kickoff of the final of the Euro 2024 Handball Championship between France and Denmark is scheduled for Sunday January 28 at 5:45 p.m. at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne (Germany). Spaniards Andreu Marin and Ignacio Garcia will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights to Euro 2024 handball, BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the final between France and Denmark. The poster will also be broadcast by TF1 unencrypted.

If you want to watch the final of the 2024 European handball championship between the Blues and the Danes on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIN Sports website. You can also create an account on MyTF1.

France: Rémi Desbonnet, Charles Bolzinger and Samir Bellahcene (Goalkeeper), Hugo Descat and Dylan Nahi (Left Winger), Timothey N'Guessan, Elohim Prandi and Nikola Karabatic (Left Back), Kentin Mahé and Nedim Remili (Center Half), Melvyn Richardson and Dika Mem (Right Back), Valentin Porte, Benoit Kounkoud and Yanis Lenne (Right Winger), Luka Karabatic, Ludovic Fabregas, Karl Konan and Nicolas Tournat (Pivot).

Norway : Niklas Landin et Emil Nielsen (Gardien), Magnus Landin et Emil Jakobsen (Ailier gauche), Henrik Mollgaard, Mikkel Hansen, Michael Damgaard, Aaron Mensing et Simon Pytlick (Arrière gauche), Rasmus Lauge et Mads Mensah (Demi-centre) , Niclas Kirkelokke, Mathias Gidsel and Emil Madsen (Arrier right), Hans Lindberg and Johan Hansen (Ailier right), Magnus Saugstrup, Lukas Jorgensen and Simon Hald (Pivot).