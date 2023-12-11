France - Czech Republic: time, TV channel, predictions... Information from the quarter-final of the World Handball World Cup

HANDBALL. Serious things are beginning for the French women's team. Les Bleues face the Czech Republic in the quarter-final of the 2023 World Cup this Tuesday, December 12.

After a smooth run in the group stage of this 2023 Women's Handball World Cup, Les Bleues begin the knockout phase with a quarter-final against the Czech Republic. The French approach this meeting with a prestigious victory in their pocket after their narrow success against Norway this Sunday (24-23). But despite their status as favorite in this quarter-final, France will have to remain wary because they lost to their opponents of the day during their last clash in qualifying for the Euro (30-31).

Opposite, the Czech Republic finished second in group 4 of this main round and appears as an outsider in the competition after leaving the group including Spain and the Brazilians. Despite a final defeat against Brazil (27-30), the Czechs managed to reach the quarters of the competition. As a reminder, the Czechs were not even qualified for the last Euro and their presence in the knockout phase is a surprise.

The France – Czech Republic match will begin at 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday, December 12. It will take place at the Trondheim Spektrum in Trondheim, Norway.

Two channels will broadcast the meeting between France and the Czech Republic. Bein Sports 3 and TFX will broadcast the quarter-final of Les Bleues in this Women's Handball World Cup.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this France - Czech Republic. Indeed, MyCanal and MyTf1 will also broadcast the match on their platform.

Les Bleues are the big favorites for this meeting against the Czech Republic. On Unibet, the French are at 1.05, the draw is at 21 and the Czechs are at 9.60. On Winamax, the French are at 1.04, the draw is at 16 and the Czech Republic is at 7.50.