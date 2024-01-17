France - Croatia: start of the main round for the Blues at the Euro! TV broadcast, predictions...The news

After its victory on Tuesday against Germany (33-30) in the last match of the preliminary round of Euro 2024, synonymous with qualification for the next round, the France team will begin the main round this Thursday against Croatia. TV broadcast, predictions... Shock information.

By winning this Tuesday against the host country, Germany (33-30) during the last match of the preliminary round, the French team struck a major blow in this Euro. Now it's time for the main round for the Blues who start with two points in their pocket against Croatia this Thursday. Guillaume Gille's players face the Croats in the shoes of a favorite for the podium now but also with more certainty about the game displayed as Guillaume Gille declared: "We see the complexity of a Euro with all these somewhat curious results, but our only idea was to know how to enter the main round with two points. We arrive there not only with the maximum points and certainties, especially with more certainties than what we had after Switzerland ."

A match with special flavors for the Karabatic brothers as confirmed by the left-back who is playing his last European Championship: "Playing against Serbia or Croatia will always be a very special match. I am so happy to be part of the team and to play this match because in a few months I will no longer have the pleasure of playing them." After the Düsseldorf Stadium against North Macedonia and the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, it is now time for the Lanxess Arena in Cologne to play this main round of Euro 2024.

The first match of the main round of Euro 2024 for Les Bleus against Croatia is scheduled to kick off on Thursday January 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne (Germany).

Holder of the TV rights for the 2024 European handball championship, BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the first poster of the main round between the France team and Croatia.

If you want to watch the Blues' match against the Croatians during Euro 2024 handball on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website.

France: Rémi Desbonnet, Charles Bolzinger and Samir Bellahcene (Goalkeeper), Yanis Lenne, Valentin Porte and Benoit Kounkoud (Right Winger), Dika Mem and Melvyn Richardson (Right Back), Kentin Mahé and Nedim Remili (Centre Half), Nikola Karabatic , Elohim Prandi and Timothy N'Guessan (Left Back), Hugo Descat and Dylan Nahi (Left Winger), Ludovic Fabregas, Nicolas Tournat, Luka Karabatic and Karl Konan (Pivot).

Croatia: Matej Mandic, Filip Ivic and Kristian Pilipovic (Gardien), Mario Sostaric and Filip Glavas (Ailier droit), Mateo Maras, Ivan Martinovic and Luka Klarica (Arrier droit), Domagoj Duvnjak, Igor Karacic, Luka Cindric and Tin Lucin (Demi -centre), Marko Mamic and Zvonimir Srna (Arrière left), Lovro Mihic and Marin Jelinic (Aillier left), Veron Nacinovic, Tomislav Kusan and Marin Sipic (Pivot).

What are the predictions for France – Croatia?