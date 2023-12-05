France - Austria: TV channel, time, predictions... Information from Les Bleues' first match in the main round of the World Cup

HANDBALL. The French women's handball team begins its main round of the 2023 Handball World Cup against Austria this Wednesday, December 6.

The French team has been flawless since the start of this 2023 Women's Handball World Cup and is approaching this main round in Group C in a rather comfortable position. With four points, the Blues have the same number of points as one of the favorites of this tournament, Norway. The knockout phase could very quickly open to the Blues if they do the work this Wednesday. South Korea and Norway will then be on the path of the French.

But before these two meetings, Austria presents itself to the French. The Austrians finished second in the preliminary round of Group C and therefore have two points before entering this main round. To hope to reach the quarter-finals of this World Cup, those who have not played in a World Cup since 2009 will have to perform against France.

The France – Austria match will begin at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, December 6. It will take place at the Trondheim Spektrum in Trondheim, Norway.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast the match between France and Austria this Wednesday, December 6. It counts for the first day of the main round of this 2023 Women's Handball World Championship.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this France - Austria will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to watch the match.

The Blues are the big favorites in this duel against the Austrians on sports betting sites like on Winamax where they are at 1.02. The draw is at 28 and the Austrian victory is at 12.50. On Parionssport, France is also at 1.02 but the draw is at 22 and the opposing victory is at 9.70.