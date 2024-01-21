France - Austria: TV channel, time... Information from the Blues' decisive match for qualification

The French handball team faces Austria this Monday, January 22 and can validate its ticket for the semi-finals of this Euro 2024 in the event of success.

Undefeated since the start of the competition, the Blues can finally validate their ticket for the semi-finals of this Euro 2024 handball. Guillaume Gille's men only need a small victory to ensure qualification. Since the start of the main round, the French have been doing the job offensively with major successes against Iceland (39-32) and against Croatia (34-32). “We have to qualify as quickly as possible even if it means having a match without stakes afterwards, we have to take it,” said captain Nikola Karabatic of this meeting.

Opposite, Austria is the revelation of this handball Euro. The Austrians occupy third place in this group 1 of the main round and could turn everything upside down. If successful, these would rise to the level of France. After beating Hungary (30-29), the Austrians held a draw against the organizing country, Germany (22-22).

The France – Austria match will begin at 6 p.m. this Monday, January 22. It will take place at the Lanxess-Arena in Cologne, Germany.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this meeting between France and Austria. The Czechs Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny will be the referees.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this France - Austria will be on MyCanal. You must have a subscription to be able to watch the match.

The Blues are the favorites for this match against Austria on sports betting sites. They are at 1.13 on Betclic, the draw is at 16 and the Austrian victory is at 8.25. On Unibet, France is also at 1.13, the draw is also at 16 but Austria's victory is at 7.70.