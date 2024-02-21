Former PSG coach Artur Jorge dies

Former Portuguese footballer Artur Jorge died on Thursday February 22.

Former player and coach, Artur Jorge died this Thursday, February 22 at the age of 78. While he is a well-known figure in Portugal, he is also a familiar face to PSG supporters. “It is with deep sadness that the family of Artur Jorge Braga de Melo Teixeira announces his death this morning in Lisbon after a long illness. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones”

The former Porto player was the coach of the capital club from 1991 to 1994 before returning to business between 1998 and 1999. He was the coach of the Parisian team in 1993 during the famous PSG - Real in the quarter UEFA Cup final. The Portuguese subsequently continued his coaching career for several years. He will become coach of the Swiss team in 1995 then of the Portuguese team a year later.

After a brief stint at Créteil in 2006, the club's relegation forced him to abandon his position and head towards retirement. But, in 2014, to everyone's surprise, Artur Jorge decided to return to service, at the head of the MC Alger team. A final experiment at the age of 68 which did not end in success and for good reason, he was fired a few months later. Since then, Artur Jorge has lived a peaceful retirement.