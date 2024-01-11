For super fluffy, light pancakes, one secret ingredient makes the difference – and it's not beer

At home, pancakes bring the whole family together! To make delicious pancakes, here is the secret ingredient that will make them soft and really light.

Crepes are a sure bet when it comes to pleasing children, but also adults for a snack. This is the ultimate easy and unfailing recipe! There is no simpler recipe. The basic recipe only contains flour, eggs, milk and a little salt. However, everyone has their favorite recipe, passed down from generation to generation. Sometimes with a little sugar, with butter or oil, with a few drops of orange blossom or even with a little beer, everyone has their own secret ingredient to make good gourmet crepes. There are many tips and tricks to make them.

How do you cook light pancakes and be able to eat several without having a stomach ache? Should I add an ingredient? Remove one? Some people advise replacing a little milk with a little beer or cider so that the pancakes are thin, dimpled and super fluffy. Here's another grandmother's secret for making good pancakes that are both fluffy and ultra light. This is another ingredient, without alcohol to make your pancakes unique.

This ingredient is cornstarch (also called “cornstarch” after the name of the eponymous brand), the little secret addition for your pancakes. Cornstarch was born in the United States but conquered France and housewives in the 1920s. It is found as a tip in many recipes, particularly for binding sauces. For pancakes, simply reduce the amount of flour by a third (or even half) and add cornstarch instead, in the same proportions. This technique allows you to reduce the amount of gluten in your pancakes, to obtain a more airy dough, and therefore lighter pancakes. Cornstarch is definitely an ingredient to always have in your cupboards for light cooking. It also appeals to those who are gluten intolerant since it does not include any.

Below is the recipe for light pancakes to remember. The proportions are for 4 people.

Ingredients

Steps for making ultra light pancakes

All you have to do is take out a salad bowl, the ingredients and your crepe maker of course, especially if you want to impress your loved ones by frying the crepes!