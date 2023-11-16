For Black Friday, Amazon is discreetly selling off this iPhone adored by fans

Black Friday 2023 has already launched at Amazon and iPhones are among the hundreds of products being sold off this weekend...

It's an understatement to say: the iPhone 13 remains an excellent alternative to more recent iPhones like the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 15, released in September this year. Among some Apple fans, it even remains preferred over its successor which, according to them, will have only brought minor improvements. So when Amazon quietly sells off the iPhone 13 for its Black Friday, obviously, it arouses curiosity.

While the online sales giant launched its Black Friday Week 2023 this Friday, a week before the official Black Friday, the iPhone 13 128 GB is priced at 649 euros instead of 749 euros at Apple. A saving of 100 euros which places the iPhone 13 as one of the best deals this weekend, while the iPhone 14 most often remains above 700 euros and the iPhone 15 is still at stratospheric levels, close to 1000 euros.

See the offer on Amazon

The iPhone 13 is powered by the famous A15 Bionic chip, a technological feat made in Apple offering fast and efficient processing performance, while optimizing energy consumption. This chip, coupled with an improved battery, provides remarkable battery life, allowing users to benefit from prolonged use without frequent recharging.

The iPhone 13 particularly shines in the photography department, thanks to its advanced dual camera system. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide-angle, delivering sharp and detailed images even in low-light conditions. The Photographic Styles feature allows for increased customization of photos, while Cinematic mode introduces adjustable depth of field, delivering near-cinema video quality.

With its Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 13 also offers an immersive visual experience, thanks to vivid colors and deep blacks. The combination of these features makes this little gem a versatile and powerful device, ideal for photography enthusiasts and users demanding performance. And this despite his advanced age of two years. An eternity in the world of high-end smartphones.

Amazon.fr understood this well, which officially kicked off its Black Friday Week 2023 this Friday, a period of exceptional promotions extending from November 17 to 27. Overall discounts were estimated at around €75 million over the entire holiday period. Amazon's Black Friday Week is indeed distinguished by substantial discounts on a wide range of products. Customers will benefit from attractive prices on hundreds of thousands of items from well-known brands such as L'Oréal Paris, LG, SEB, Rowenta, Adidas, as well as on Amazon devices. This initiative is a call to anticipate end-of-year purchases, thus allowing customers to make significant savings.

And for its Black Friday, Amazon is not limited to discounts. The platform also offers personalized recommendations, making it easier to find the best deals tailored to each customer. Additionally, special deals are planned on select Amazon products, including the Echo Pop, Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, Kindle Scribe, as well as home security devices such as the Blink Video Doorbell.

When it comes to entertainment, customers who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free, with access to a huge library of ad-free songs and podcasts. Likewise, Amazon Fashion offers discounts of up to 30% on prestigious fashion and accessories brands.

Finally, Amazon Prime members will enjoy fast and free delivery, with the flexibility to choose the day and location of delivery.