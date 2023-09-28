Footballer Alexis Beka Beka taken care of by emergency services after his suicide attempt

OGC Nice player Alexis Beka Beka was taken care of by emergency services. He threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the Magnan viaduct in Nice on the morning of Friday, September 29.

Alexis Beka Beka and safe and sound. While he threatened to commit suicide, the OGC Nice football player was taken care of by emergency services and gave up jumping from a bridge. The 22-year-old midfielder traveled from the Magnan viaduct to Nice in the Alpes-Maritimes on the morning of Friday, September 23. At the edge of the bridge and about a hundred meters high, he was preparing to jump.

Police and emergency services quickly intervened on the spot, they conducted negotiations with the footballer all morning to dissuade him from ending his life. Shortly after 2 p.m., the gendarmerie indicated that Alexis Beka Beka was no longer in danger. In addition to the emergency services, the Nice club sent a psychologist to take care of its player. According to RMC Sport, teammates of the midfielder also called his partner to come to the scene. If the motivations which pushed the player to want to commit suicide have not been confirmed, Var Matin suggests that the footballer's suicidal thoughts would have appeared after a romantic breakup.

The A8 motorway has been marked for the duration of the intervention. At the beginning of the afternoon, there were still many traffic jams in the direction of Italy, while traffic in the other direction was only slowed down.

The OGC Nice club canceled the press conference it was scheduled to give this Friday and postponed it to a later but unspecified date. As for the training also planned for the players, it is maintained but will not be done in the presence of the press.