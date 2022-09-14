Food voucher 2022: abandoned by Bruno Le Maire?

FOOD CHECK. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire announced the abandonment of the food check this Monday, too complex to set up.

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 11:59 a.m.] The food voucher seems to have been completely buried by the government, and in particular the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire: "we have not managed to build a system that is operational and fast " he said on Monday, September 12 on LCI. This food check, announced since 2020 and too complex to set up according to the words of the executive, aimed to allow the most modest to have access to healthy, organic, French food products from short circuits. His replacement is all found: the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros and paid on September 15th. Be careful however, a rebound cannot be ruled out. Indeed, the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau gave a rather different speech on the airwaves of Sud Radio on Monday: "we are working on it (...) the idea is not rejected". What put a little more uncertainty in the minds of potential beneficiaries.

Scholarship students, recipients of housing assistance (APL) even if they no longer live with their parents as well as recipients of social minima such as RSA, ASS, AAH, or ASPA will not benefit from the food check, but of the inflation bonus on Thursday, September 15.

The Caf should be in charge of the payment for the beneficiaries of social minima (as for the payment of the first inflation bonus), Pôle Emploi for job seekers, or Urssaf for the self-employed.

The implementation of the food check has proven to be more complex than expected for the executive and has seen several dates being brought forward over the months. Finally, the government decided during the Council of Ministers of July 7, the exceptional back-to-school aid which replaces the food voucher for the time being will be paid from September 15, 2022. The food voucher, on the other hand, seems to have completely disappeared from the speed cameras.

Obtaining the food voucher should be conditional on the income level of the beneficiaries. Recipients of certain social benefits should in particular be concerned, such as beneficiaries of APL, RSA, AAH or even Aspa. Apart from that, the payment should be made automatically via a bank transfer without any action on the part of the beneficiaries. In total, the 8 million poorest French people will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The amount of the food check or exceptional back-to-school aid was made official by Government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. It will be 100 euros plus 50 euros for each additional dependent child. The information was confirmed during the Council of Ministers on July 7, 2022. For a family with two children, the aid will therefore increase to 200 euros, due to the two dependent children.

For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the organizations paying the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from the Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay this exceptional back-to-school aid. For now, no decision has been made: