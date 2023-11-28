Follow the funeral of Gérard Collomb live in Lyon

A final public tribute is paid this Wednesday to the former mayor of Lyon, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and François Hollande.

The funeral of the former mayor of Lyon, who died last Saturday at the age of 76, is being organized this Wednesday, November 29. A religious ceremony is held in Saint-Jean Cathedral, in the heart of the old quarter of Lyon. It began at 11 a.m., a mass was first celebrated by the Archbishop of Lyon, Monseigneur de Germay, before speeches by public figures. A giant screen was installed in front of the cathedral, so that the people of Lyon could follow the event from the esplanade.

A large part of the places available in the cathedral are reserved for Lyonnais who wish to attend the funeral, but leading political figures have also joined the tribute. The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, participate in the ceremony. The Head of State, who appointed Gérard Collomb Minister of the Interior, knows that he owes the success of his 2017 campaign to the former mayor of Lyon, who had nourished and encouraged his ambitions.

François Hollande, and Édouard Philippe, former Prime Minister, are also at the funeral of the former mayor of Lyon, as are Laurent Wauquiez, the president of the region, Grégory Doucet, the mayor of Lyon, and Bruno Bernard, president of the metropolis , Will be present.

Saint-Jean Cathedral is undoubtedly the most emblematic building in the city for the people of Lyon; large funerals have been organized in the past within the building, notably those of chef Paul Bocuse in 2018.

After the ceremony, the former mayor of Lyon will then be buried, according to his wishes, in the Loyasse cemetery.