Floods: Pas-de-Calais on red alert and 3 other departments on alert, forecasts

After the end of the year with its feet in the water, Pas-de-Calais was once again placed on red alert for floods this Tuesday, January 2. Three other departments are also on orange alert. Update on forecasts.

The inhabitants of Pas-de-Calais feared it. Météo-France put Pas-de-Calais on red alert for flooding this Tuesday, January 2, 2024. In its bulletin, the meteorological service reports an “exceptional flood on the Aa” in the department. In the morning, the area was already the subject of an orange alert for floods, but also for rain-flooding. If the alert for floods has been re-evaluated upwards, that for rain-flooding has, for the moment, been revised downwards, going from orange to yellow for the end of the day.

But for Wednesday, Météo-France is already forecasting a “further increase in precipitation over Pas-de-Calais”. While the red alert for floods will still be in effect, January 3 will be marked by a return of the orange rain-flood alert. This will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to Pas-de-Calais, three other departments are on orange alert for floods this Tuesday. These are Finistère, Nord and Meurthe-et-Moselle. Météo-France reports "significant floods in progress in the Nord department, Pas-de-Calais, Meurthe-et-Moselle and Finistère", referring more generally to an "episode of heavy rainfall in a sensitive hydrological context. An orange alert for floods which will continue throughout the day on Wednesday.