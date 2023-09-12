Flashed at 35 km/h, this French XV player goes faster than Mbappé

This winger from the France team, barely 20 years old, has already impressed the world of rugby by showing himself to be faster than Kylian Mbappé. We will find out on the ground this week.

Behind stars Antoine Dupont and Thomas Ramos, other talented players fill the ranks of the French XV for the Rugby World Cup. And some are very, very fast, notably wingers Damian Penaud and Gabin Villière. But the fastest of them is less known and barely has 3 caps. However, he was recently flashed at 35km/h in training, during preparation for the World Cup. An extraordinary speed, higher than that of Kylian Mbappé who caused a lot of talk during the Football World Cup in 2018 for example.

The PSG striker, aged 19 at the time, was then measured at 32.4 km/h during a sprint against Argentina to obtain a penalty. His record in the competition was even 34.5 km/h. But Mbappé was indeed beaten by this young winger from the XV of France who could be lined up against Uruguay, in Lille, this Thursday.

At just 20 years old, Louis Bielle-Biarrey was chosen by Fabien Galthié, who will give a chance to a largely overhauled team for this second match of the World Cup. After the magnificent 27-13 victory for the Blues against the All Blacks at the Stade de France on Friday, the general public will have the opportunity to discover the young will-o'-the-wisp who could be the revelation of the competition on the French side thanks to his speed and support of fire.

The young Reunion Islander was only selected for the France group very recently. With very serious preparation, the Union Bordeaux-Bègles player has already scored a try against Scotland on August 5 and won his place in the list of 33 for the World Cup. Particularity of his career: he was trained as a fly-half before converting to a winger during his training at FC Grenoble, to the delight of his coaches.