First big meeting Monday at the Elysée for the Attal government and the majority

Emmanuel Macron must bring together the majority parliamentarians on Monday January 15, in the presence of the new government of Gabriel Attal.

A few days after the transfer of power to the new ministers of Gabriel Attal's government, the President of the Republic must bring together the majority parliamentarians on Monday January 15. The new Prime Minister and his government will also be present. “The President of the Republic will receive the parliamentarians of the majority and those who support it in the presence of the Prime Minister and the government this Monday at the end of the afternoon,” indicated the Élysée.

On Monday, the new government's first big meeting, at the Élysée, could give certain members of Parliament the opportunity to meet the new ministers. A meeting which takes place just before Emmanuel Macron's "meeting with the Nation", which could take place on Tuesday in the form of a press conference, according to sources within the executive.