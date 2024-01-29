Fire in Marseille: a 7-year-old child dead, several others injured

A 7-year-old child died in a fire which broke out in an apartment in the Parc Kalliste city, in Marseille. At least four other people, including a child, are in absolute emergency.

A fire broke out in a building in Marseille at dawn on Tuesday January 30. It was an apartment on the second floor of a building of seven located in the Parc Kalliste neighborhood, in the fifteenth arrondissement of the city, which caught fire around 4 a.m. A 7-year-old child died in the tragedy and at least four other people were injured, reports La Provence. These four victims were rescued by Marseille firefighters when they were in an absolute emergency. Among her is a 5-year-old girl according to information from BFMTV Marseille Provence.

The firefighters have since brought the fire under control, which is believed to be of accidental origin, writes La Provence. An investigation was nevertheless opened and entrusted to the police to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The PS mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, reacted in a tweet sending his “sincere condolences” and his “thoughts to the relatives of the victims”, while the Marseille town hall visited the site. The president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Renaud Muselier, also spoke, assuring "all his solidarity and the emotion of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region to the family of the victim, as to the families of the injured children, in total anguish".