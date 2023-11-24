Fire in a building in Stains: three dead and eight injured

On the night of Friday November 24 to Saturday November 25, a fire broke out in a building in Stains, in Seine-Saint-Denis. Three people died, and an investigation was opened.

[Updated November 25, 2023 at 12:46 p.m.] Three people died and eight others were injured, including one in absolute emergency, after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Stains, in Seine -Saint-Denis, on the night of Friday November 24 to Saturday November 25. According to information from Le Parisien, firefighters were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a fire on the 1st floor of a building, located at Place du Colonel Fabien. Eighty-eight firefighters and twenty-four engines were mobilized during the event.

It was only once the blaze was under control that firefighters discovered the bodies of three women in an apartment, where one of them had lived since 1978. Also, eight people were injured in this fire. Among them, a woman was burned on the face, arms and hands. Her 7-year-old child, also burned and poisoned by the fumes, was transported to hospital in absolute emergency. The latter's father and his sister suffered burns to their hands. A neighbor was poisoned by the fumes, and another injured his legs jumping from the first floor.

The Bobigny public prosecutor's office indicated this Saturday that it had opened an investigation into "destruction by fire leading to death". However, this "does not mean that the fire was intentional. The investigation has only just begun and there are many observations and verifications to be made," said the prosecutor's office, whose daily reported echo. The Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Judicial Police Service (SDPJ93) is in charge of the case.

According to the city's mayor, Azzédine Taïbi, the building was to be evacuated the following week and had been sealed after an endangerment order was issued in mid-September, notably because of numerous cracks.