Fiona Ferro: "not consenting", the player accuses Pierre Bouteyre who rejects the "rape"

After accusing and filing a complaint for rape and sexual assault against his former coach, the latter contests the accusation of rape.

According to Nice morning information released on Wednesday August 31, French tennis player Fiona Ferro accuses her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault. The former coach of Alizé Cornet was indicted on August 18, again according to information from Nice Matin. An indictment following the complaint filed by 25-year-old tennis player Fiona Ferro for rape and sexual assault by a person in authority. Facts that would have been committed in Saint-Raphaël between 2012 and 2015, when the player was between 15 and 18 years old.

The 51-year-old tennis coach admitted "the materiality of the facts, but disputes the accusation of rape", according to the words of his lawyer, Maître Virginie Pin. He was placed under judicial control with obligation of care and prohibition to come into contact with the complainant. To this is added, for those who are still coaches, the ban on coaching minors. The mission of the investigation is to determine if other similar acts could have been committed on other players.

This Friday, September 2, the player takes note of Pierre Bouteyre's response, but insists that she was in no way consenting. "I place all my trust in the justice system of my country," said Fiona Ferro in a press release published on Friday, explaining that she took "note of Pierre Bouteyre's position on (his) accusation of acts of rape and sexual assaults by a person in authority", while recalling that she was "not consenting and that the rapes and sexual assaults were committed by moral constraint in accordance with the provisions of article 222-24 of the Penal Code. I confirm that I do not wish to make any further statement on the criminal investigation process. Thank you very much to all those who show their support for me in this difficult, but necessary step.