“Fifi la roulette”, this embarrassing minister soon to be “exfiltrated” from the government?

While new faces are due to join the Attal government, a minister nicknamed "Fifi la roulette" will undoubtedly not be reappointed.

The government reshuffle continues. Only a few hours left before knowing the new delegate ministers of the Attal government. Fifteen places are still vacant. The case of Philippe Vigier is particularly intriguing. Arriving in government last July, as delegate minister in charge of Overseas Territories, will this centrist executive be renewed by Gabriel Attal and Emmanuel Macron? It's very unlikely.

As Politico tells us, the politician has made a nickname for himself that is circulating in the National Assembly and in certain political circles: "Fifi la roulette", a little name obviously chosen by François Bayrou's lieutenants for his changes of successive political positioning (New Center, then UDI, then Modem).

On July 20, 2023, Philippe Vigier was appointed Minister responsible for Overseas Territories reporting to the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. If the latter remained Minister of the Interior and Overseas, the fate of Philippe Vigier is still very uncertain. According to Politico, Gabriel Attal would indeed be in favor of the exfiltration of Philippe Vigier from the government. Gérald Darmanin would also support the opinion of the new Prime Minister.

It must be said that the elected official Modem had not hidden his desire for more than just a few months after his appointment. Indeed, after the crisis surrounding the Immigration Law, the latter would have made it clear through François Bayrou that he was "ready to move", according to Playbook. He would not have felt out of place “overseas”.

If Philippe Vigier is no longer in the Prime Minister's favor, it is also because of a recent controversy surrounding official accommodation. Pinned by Médiapart as a "squatter at the expense of the Republic", he is accused of continuing to benefit from official accommodation, a car with driver and a security guard while he still does not know whether he is he will be returned to the government - he is even officially currently without office. Dinners were allegedly organized within the ministry, which are also being singled out.

The former Modem MP and former minister would have in fact mobilized the local teams even though he no longer had the prerogatives. Philippe Vigier responded to these accusations to France 3. If he did not deny the existence of these meals, he assured that he was going to “pay for these dinners”.

Regarding other benefits he would continue to enjoy, he said he would "comply with the rules of the Ministry of the Interior". Philippe Vigier therefore ensures that he is entitled to continue to benefit from it while waiting for the full announcement of the new government. However, according to Mediapart, the other ministers dismissed from office have renounced this type of advantage. To which the politician replied that “the rules are different depending on the ministries”.