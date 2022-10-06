Fifa ranking: Brazil in the lead, what place for France?

FIFA RANKING. The latest Fifa ranking was published this Thursday, October 6, find the ranking of the Blues.

[Updated Oct 6, 2022 4:22 PM] No big changes after the release of the latest FIFA rankings this Thursday, Oct 6. The Brazilians are still in the lead and have consolidated their first place after their wide successes against Ghana (3-0) and Tunisia (5-1) in friendly in September. Neymar and his teammates even widened the gap over Belgium (2nd) and Argentina (3rd) while France is still in 4th position in this ranking. The only notable change at the top of the standings, the jump of Italy, future big absentee from the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18), to sixth place, just ahead of Spain.

Here is the latest FIFA ranking with points, positions won or lost (the top 10 on our page):

According to the latest ranking published by FIFA for the month of October 2022, France remains in 4th place, behind Argentina, Belgium and Brazil. Note the progress of Italy, which moved up to 6th place.

All continents are mixed to establish the FIFA ranking. Here is the African top 20 of June 23, 2022:

A new method, which came into effect in August 2018, is currently used by FIFA. FIFA called this new version "SUM". Before this reform, the ranking was based on an average, established over a certain period of time. The new system proceeds by addition/subtraction on a total of points, according to the matches gained or lost. FIFA explains that the points added or subtracted are partly defined by the relative strength of the two opponents. The model therefore takes into account the logic that would like a higher ranked team to obtain better results against an opponent who occupies a lower position in the ranking. For more information, you can find the press release right here.

As for men, the FIFA ranking exists for women's national teams, here is the latest ranking dating from June 17, 2022: