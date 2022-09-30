FIFA 23: Where to find it for the best price?

The favorite game of the French is back for a final passage on the front of the stage. FIFA 23 has been available for a few hours, we find it at the best price on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

Electronic Arts and FIFA gratify us with the latest fruit of their union: FIFA 23. The one that remains the favorite game of the French every year, with no less than 1.6 million copies sold in 2021 despite its release at the end of year, is back for a more professional 2022-2023 season than ever. On the menu, a still competitive and complete FUT 23 mode, the arrival of the powerful strike for impressive shooting combos, an ever more immersive career mode and animations reviewed and reworked by the Hypermotion 2 motion-capture system. arguments that automatically propel FIFA 23 to the podium of the most sought-after games of the moment, and this is rather good news since we help you find it on all platforms at the best price.